The Kings Mountain Post 24 American Legion, Johnson City will host the fifth annual 9/11 Remembrance & Patriot Day Celebration on Saturday.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. sharpat the Amphitheater in Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St. The ceremony will pause for a moment of silence at 8:47 a.m., which was the time the first hijacked commercial airplane crashed into the World Trade Center.
Bill Blair, vice commander for the American Legion post said the event is intended to honor and remember the courage of those first responders — 911 dispatch, police, firefighters and EMS — as well as the military members and civilians who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.
There will also be a special memorial moment for the 13 soldiers killed last week outside the Kabul airport as the U.S. was working to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghans as part of an agreement with the Taliban.
The ceremonyguest speaker will be Carol Fair, a retired airline purser/stewardess, who was inbound on a flight from London that day.
With access to the cockpit and equipped with a headset, she was able to monitor the communication with the air traffic control and the FAA, while providing instructions and information to the passengers onboard. She will share some of her memories of that morning 20 years ago.
The focus of the ceremony will then move to extend thanks and to show appreciation for current first responders serving the community.
As part of the ceremony, King’s Mountain Post 24 will recognize the 911 Dispatcher, Firefighter, Policeman and EMS Officers of the Year.
All organizations, businesses and citizens are invited to attend and participate in this event to remember the fallen and to give thanks for their sacrifices.
Current social distancing rules will be observed.