KINGSPORT — An estimated 40.3 million people are being trafficked worldwide — living in forced marriages and labor, in slavery or for sexual exploitation. In Tennessee, there were 180 cases of human trafficking last year.
It’s too great a number and an issue most people probably aren’t aware of. However, through the efforts of state and local officials, and a national nonprofit organization, you can educate yourself on the issue.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health held a Red Sand Project event at four locations across Sullivan County on Thursday.
The project, which was started in 2014 by Molly Gochman (a New York City-based artist and activist), utilizes red sand that participants can pour in the sidewalk cracks to represent the victims of human trafficking who have “fallen through the cracks” of the social, economic and political systems.
Locally, events were held at the Tennessee Welcome Centers on I-26 and I-81, the YWCA in Bristol and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“You can come out and participate in (the events) and you can educate yourself on the issue,” the Health Department’s Chastyn Webster said.
The Health Department is hosting a virtual training session about human trafficking on Aug. 3 at 10 am. Webster said the session is for people who are interested in getting involved, to learn the signs of human trafficking and understand the resources available.
To participate, register at www.eventbrite.com/e/113392700620.To set up a private training session for you or your organization, then visit growfreetn.org/programs/#training.
Finally, if you participated in Thursday’s event, feel free to share your photos on social media with the hashtags #redsandtn and #ithastostop.