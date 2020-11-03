Unofficial preliminary results from local state and national races.
Johnson City Commission
Preliminary results
Kyle J. Beagle 510
Jeff Clark 684
Todd Fowler 1,193
Deborah Harley-McClaskey 1,072
Aaron T Murphy 841
Alona Norwood 647
W Turney Williams 680
Joe Wise 1,004
Johnson City Board of Education
Preliminary results
Ginger Carter 1,060
Kenneth Herb Greenlee 1,050
Jonathan Kinnick 727
David Linville 672
Beth Simpson 897
Paula Treece 898
Matt Wilhjelm 785
U.S. Congress 1st Tennessee District
The Associated Press: Republican Diane Harshbarger has won an open U.S. House seat in northeastern Tennessee. The first-time political candidate defeated Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham in a congressional district that has been represented by Republicans since the Civil War. Harshbarger, a pharmacist, will replace outgoing U.S. House Rep. Phil Roe, who announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t pursue a sixth term.
Preliminary results:
Diana Harshbarger Republican 172,066 76.63%
Blair Walsingham Democratic 46,231 20.59%
Steve Holder Independent 6,254 2.79%
U.S. President in Tennessee (11 electoral votes)
Donald J. Trump Republican 1,615,835 60.54%
Joseph R. Biden Democratic 1,006,016 37.69%
Jo Jorgensen Independent 24,304 0.91%
Kanye West Independent 8,726 0.33%
Don Blankenship Independent 4,489 0.17%
Howie Hawkins Independent 3,783 0.14%
Alyson Kennedy Independent 2,260 0.08%
Gloria La Riva Independent 2,038 0.08%
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Independent 1,549 0.06%
United States Senate
The Associated Press has declared Republican Bill Hagerty the victor.
Bill Hagerty Republican 1,590,918 61.88%
Marquita Bradshaw Democratic 913,144 35.52%
Elizabeth McLeod Independent 13,986 0.54%
Yomi "Fapas" Faparusi Sr. Independent 8,935 0.35%
Steven J. Hooper Independent 8,476 0.33%
Kacey Morgan Independent 8,288 0.32%
Ronnie Henley Independent 7,321 0.28%
Aaron James Independent 6,281 0.24%
Eric William Stansberry Independent 6,021 0.23%
G. Dean Hill Independent 4,118 0.16%
Jeffrey Alan Grunau Independent 3,516 0.14%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 4
John B. Holsclaw Jr Republican 16,222 80.24%
Bobby Patrick Harrell Democratic 3,994 19.76%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 3
Scotty Campbell Republican 20,859 100.00%
Tennessee House of Representatives District 2
Bud Hulsey Republican 20,724 76.84%
Arvil Love Jr Democratic 6,248 23.16%
Tennessee Senate District 4
Jon C. Lundberg Republican 50,771 78.16%
Amber Riddle Democratic 14,183 21.84%