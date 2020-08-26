With data collection scheduled to end on Sept. 30, the percentage of local residents responding to the 2020 Census over the internet, by phone or via mail is down slightly compared to 2010.
The Census Bureau, however, is following up with households that haven’t yet responded, with census takers going door-to-door in personal protective equipment to bolster those numbers. According to the department, census takers started visiting households on Aug. 11.
According to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, Washington County’s self-response rate, which doesn’t take into account responses gathered on door-to-door followups by census takers, was 68.5% as of Tuesday. In 2010, the county had a final self-response rate of 71.9%.
Washington County has seen slightly more progress than Johnson City, which has accumulated a self-response rate of 65.2% this year. The city had an overall self-response rate of 72.1% during the 2010 census.
The city and county’s rates are also slightly higher than Tennessee’s overall percentage of self-reporting households, which stands at 63.9%. The state currently ranks 26th nationwide. Tennessee’s final self-response rate in 2010 was 67.1%. Taking into account answers gathered via the Census Bureau’s door-knocking initiative, Tennessee has an overall response rate of 78.3%.
According to a map developed by the City University of New York Mapping Center, certain neighborhoods in Johnson City have been particularly slow to respond to the census. Several subdivisions bound by Claude Simmons Road to the west and Elm Street on the east have self-response rates that are 10 percentage points or more lower than the 2010 Census. The Woodstone and North Acres subdivisions are also 10 points behind the 2010 count.
In a statement on Aug. 3, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said door-to-door follow-ups at non-responding households and self-response options will end on Sept. 30 to allow the department to start processing data. Because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Census Bureau on April 13 extended the original self-response timeframe, which was initially going to end on July 31, through Oct. 31. The department ultimately shortened that deadline by a month.
“Under this plan, the Census Bureau intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses, including outreach to hard-to-count communities,” Dillingham said.
As of Tuesday, 78.3% of households across the U.S. had been accounted for in the 2020 census. 13.7% of those were counted by census takers or through other forms of followup in the field, and 64.6% had come from responses provided by households online, by phone or via mail.
Tim Kuhn, the director of the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, estimates that responses in three-quarters of the state’s cities and towns are below their 2010 level. He added that neighborhoods that have a large concentration of off-campus college students have response rates that are well under 2010 levels.
Kuhn said the Census Bureau recently announced plans to release an additional paper form to households that hadn’t yet responded. He’s hopeful that will make a difference in the count. Those are scheduled to arrive sometime late August or September.
“That can be helpful in boosting response rates when people see that form,” he said.
The door-to-door field work by census takers should also help increase those numbers: “That field operation is a big part of closing out a strong finish to the census,” he said.
Conducted every 10 years, the census helps determine the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding and the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives. Those that haven’t submitted a response can do so at my2020census.gov.