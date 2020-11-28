KINGSPORT — For months, various media and public and governmental figures have called scientific work and public health guidelines on the COVID-19 pandemic fake news or invalid information. Two local authors and academics are trying to put those attitudes in perspective.
Public health policy researcher Wendy Welch and UVA-Wise history professor Donald Leech joined with experts in folklore, health and public policy to co-author “COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories: QAnon, 5G, the New World Order and Other Viral Ideas.”
Welch said the past eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic have coincided with a range of conspiracy theories that have been a part of American culture for several years. Anti-vaccination advocates, the social media phenomenon QAnon and its associated theories of Pizzagate and a “deep state” conspiracy inside the U.S. government were already around before the pandemic, Welch said. Those movements have helped fuel conspiracy theories about how the pandemic began and whether people should believe in advice and scientific guidelines from disease experts and even the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other conspiracy theories help fuel those phenomena, Welch said: 5G wireless technology gets misinterpreted as a plot to destroy the world population’s health by radiation, or unfounded rumors about the origins of the novel coronavirus turn into claims of Chinese biological warfare.
“QAnon basically coopted anything it could use,” Welch said of the various conspiracy theories it has spawned. “But one of the things about conspiracy theories is, when you turn them on, you can’t turn them off.”
Leech, who researches medieval history, said that much of the rejection of public health science during the pandemic resembles how Europeans reacted to the Black Death of the mid-14th century, when the bubonic plague killed millions across the continent.
Leech said that the European populace during the Black Death showed many of the same sorts of fears and scapegoating that have appeared during the COVID-19 pandemic. In medieval times, people turned to religion for answers as to why the plague was killing so many. Medical science still was crude, as doctors tried to fight the plague with a combination of what scientific knowledge they had along with folk remedies. As fear and superstition took hold, Leech said, so did the need to blame something or someone. That fed into existing prejudices against Jews and Muslims.
“We still have the same arguments that Jews are trying to profit from the misfortune of others,” Leech said, citing conspiracy theories that philanthropist George Soros is part of another conspiracy against the United States.
“Six hundred years later, we’ve accumulated a lot of knowledge, but we’re clearly not smarter,” Leech said. “We’ve just got more science to ignore.”
Leech said that, ironically, one strain of modern conspiracy theories got its start with an actual conspiracy: the Tuskegee project from the late 1940s to the early 1970s, when U.S. health researchers purposely infected a group of black men with syphilis to research the progress of the disease. While anti-vaxxers have claimed that vaccines contain mercury in its poisonous form or are ways to implant microchips secretly to control the populace, Leech said the memory of the Tuskegee project has given a justifiable reason for many persons of color to question vaccines, including those recently developed for COVID-19.
Welch said that the microchip conspiracy theory has many believers in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee, and much of that is fed by biblical accounts of the “mark of the beast.”
“What we’ve tried to do is not deride people’s religious beliefs about Armageddon or the mark,” Welch said. “What we’re saying is, this vaccine is not it.”
Welch said the idea of secretly microchipping people through vaccines is impossible. First, she said, a microchip for human or animal implantation is about the size of a grain of rice. Second, many states have laws specifically banning microchipping of humans.
“Three authors in this book grew up in situations with strong biblical beliefs, and this sort of beast was not in the Bible,” Welch said. “Some Muslims also have the concept of a beast, and it’s extra-scriptural.”
Leech said that social media and some news media outlets make it harder to disprove rumors and conspiracy theories.
“You have people who are in literally different reality bubbles,” Leech said. “Using social media to target specific groups gets complicated with algorithms that target specific beliefs,” Leech said. “Back in the Middle Ages, it was a matter of limited information. Now it’s too much information and you pick what fits your beliefs best.”
Welch said that, no matter how one may feel about what they see as irrational or unfounded conspiracy theories, fighting those theories by ridiculing their believers is counterproductive.
“Fighting fear with facts is not always effective,” Welch said. “Just tell them that you love them, you don’t believe them and move on. When we can’t agree, say it with humor, say it kindly and move on. Refuse to take it seriously, but take seriously that people are worried.”