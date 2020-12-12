Browsing craigslist last month, I stumbled onto a listing for a Black & Decker plug-in electric lawn mower offered for free. The poster said it worked up until this season, but wouldn’t power up anymore.
Serendipitously, I bought a battery powered electric string trimmer last year, and I’d been researching electric mowers when I found the listing.
I’ve grown a little burned out from the hassle of small internal combustion engines. Too many times I’ve had to clean clogged carburetors, replace fuel lines and spark plugs and buy fuel additives. It’s too much hassle for something I run for about an hour a week in warm weather.
Plus, those little engines are surprisingly dirty, even more so than most modern vehicles.
At least one study from the Environmental Protection Agency estimated gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment accounted for 24% to 45% of pollutants from engines in vehicles not licensed for the road.
The EPA gradually tightened emissions standards on those smaller engines up through 2012, so they should have gotten a little cleaner over the last few years. With 60 million lawn mowers chugging away most weekends, however, that’s still tons of air pollution each year.
The EPA said we’re a little sloppy with fuel too, spilling 17 million gallons each year when we fill up our yard machines. Some of that seeps into the ground and pollutes the water table.
The electric grid isn’t 100% clean either, but, especially as power suppliers like the TVA rely less on coal-fired generators, electric mowers are considerably cleaner and cheaper to run than their gas-powered counterparts.
They are also much simpler machines. Instead of needing oil, spark, compression and the proper air-fuel mixture, if power gets to the motor, it spins.
The owners of the craigslist giveaway mower said they used it for years to cut grass to feed to their small livestock. When the mower stopped working, they bought a new, battery-powered unit that better fit their needs.
I researched the model before picking it up and found there were two common failure points, a switch on the handle and a component called a bridge rectifier.
The rectifier takes the AC power from your home’s outlet and converts it to the DC power that drives the motor. I suspected it was likely the problem.
After I got it home, before plugging it in, I pulled the motor cover off and cleaned it up a little. There was dried grass inside it and around some components, but nothing you wouldn’t expect from a mower that had served faithfully for years.
I also cracked open the switch cover on the handle and looked for melted leads or burned contacts. Nothing there.
I plugged it in, hoped for the best and pulled the trigger.
The motor spun slightly, then stopped and wouldn’t try again. I discovered it had tripped a breaker for the outlet — looks like a short.
Sure enough, I probed a few of the prongs on the rectifier and found a short across them.
A quick $8 on Amazon later and some thermal paste, and I had a new rectifier in and plugged up. The mower motor immediately spun up and drove the blade — success!
I will be limited to 100 feet from an outlet with it, but my yard isn’t all that big anyway.
And for the cost of a few dollars, I bought myself the satisfaction of fixing something that might have ended up thrown away.