Summertime is yard sale time, and the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is getting in on the action.
The kicker is, they need your stuff.
Animal Shelter Director Tammy Davis said proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward normal day-to-day operations.
“We just need people to donate items they want to get rid of,” for the sale, Davis said.
The yard sale is scheduled for Sept. 18 from 8 a.m.until 1 p.m. on the front lawn of the shelter. Donations can be dropped at the shelter between 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily at the intake door.
The shelter was recently forced to close its adoption center on Sundays and reduce its hours to give staff time to clean and prepare. It will now be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Typically, the adoption center is open from 1-6 p.m., and only closed on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Davis said there had been an unusually high number of animals brought to the shelter this summer. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, 172 cats and dogs had come in, and nearly 100 more are expected by the month’s end. And though summertime is typically the busiest season for the shelter, Davis said it’s the fullest kennels have been in a couple of years.
With all those extra animals, funds to take care of them are stretched.
The facility, located at 3411 N. Roan St., opened in June 2015 in an 18,000-square-foot facility after moving from a 5,000-square-foot building.
At the time it opened, the new shelter provided 148 dog kennels, 180 cat cages, 132 of which are cat condos, which increases the capacity to help the area’s pet population.
The shelter receives funding from Johnson City and the county, but over half its annual $1 million operating budget comes from fundraisers and private donations.
Anyone can help by donating at the shelter’s website at www.wcjcanimalshelter.org or by dropping off food and supplies at the shelter itself.
Donations of food and other supplies can also be purchased at www.Chewy.com or on Amazon. Search for the animal shelter’s wish list to send items directly to the facility.