Students at Woodland Elementary in Johnson City capped off their month-long Woodland Serve-A-Thon with a school-wide day of service. On Nov. 12, each class took time to help pack meals for Kids Against Hunger, finishing the day with a total of 9,300 meals packed.
In line with their school motto to learn, lead, serve and repeat, Woodland students spent the past 30 days participating in the Woodland Serve-A-Thon. The Serve-A-Thon was a meaningful way to help students invest in the lives of others through service. Besides helping improve the school environment, students also learned the values of gratitude, selflessness, service and generosity. Students also found sponsors who contributed money as they accomplished their good deeds. The money raised helped provide additional resources for teachers.
Woodland PTA President Jennifer Carter said that she was proud to see all of the students come together for the greater good of their community.
“As a parent, it is exciting to show our kids that you can still serve. You’re never too little to help others,” Carter said. “It’s also nice for them to come together with their classmates and serve side-by-side.”
During their related arts times, classes reported to the gym to join parent volunteers to help pack bags of oatmeal for Kids Against Hunger. The oatmeal contained extra vitamins, minerals, and a scoop of soy, which made it extra nutritious. Each pound of soy powder contains comparable protein to three pounds of beef.
Woodland second-grader Caroline Faddis said she had fun joining her friends in packing meals for children in need.
“I felt really good because I was saving kids from being hungry,” Faddis said.
Carrie Gunning is a Satellite Director for Kids Against Hunger and helped oversee the operations. She said the food packed for Kids Against Hunger is typically shipped overseas to help children in Haiti or Guatemala. The contents of the oatmeal not only prevent starvation but also reverse the signs of starvation in kids.
“I am extremely excited about it,” said Gunning about the day-long event at Woodland. “It’s great to see the students come together to help kids they don’t even know. These students have come together and made a big difference, and even helped save lives today.”
For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.