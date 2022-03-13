Masterpiece Mingle is a popular event that will bring together art, music and great food to the McKinney Center in Jonesborough this year on Friday, April 29 from 7-9 p.m.
It is the largest fundraiser for the McKinney Center each year, and proceeds support scholarships for K-12 grade students who have financial needs and other educational programming throughout the year for McKinney Center art classes.
The event provides plenty of opportunities for art and music lovers to meet and mingle in a fun and elegant atmosphere as they admire the work of art they get to take home, or even exchange with another guest.
This event, which sells out well in advance each year, will feature an exhibit of 125 different works of art, and each guest will take one of these works home. The artwork, which has been donated by regional artists, includes mediums such as watercolor, acrylic, ceramics, fabric art, jewelry, woodwork and more.
All pieces will be on display for guests to admire throughout the evening until the event ends, and each guest takes their corresponding piece of art home with them. Guests receive their artwork at random. Each artwork is assigned a number, and each program the guest receives will correspond to one of those numbers.
Guests can keep their original mystery masterpiece, or find other guests with whom they may “swap.”
Amid the fun atmosphere, guests will enjoy live jazz music by a combo from the Jonesborough Rhythm Express. They can also enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from Main Street Café and Catering, and a silent auction featuring more exquisite art, great books and top-quality art supplies. Beer and wine will also be for sale by Main Street Café and Catering.
The mission of the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington is to provide a comprehensive program through Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts, which teaches various art skills to all participants through a quality program of instruction open to all segments of Jonesborough’s population.
In addition, a primary mission of the center is to enhance minority participation in the planning and implementation in all activities in Jonesborough while specifically celebrating the contribution of the African-American community in the growth and development of the town. The activities of the McKinney Center are designed to enhance the quality of life of all Jonesborough residents.
Tickets for Masterpiece Mingle are $50, which includes the event, food, music and the original piece of art each guest will take home.
Tickets are limited to 125, as this is the number of works that has been donated. To purchase tickets, call the Jonesborough Visitor Center at 423.753.1010 or purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets.For the latest breaking news and updates, download the Johnson City Press app.