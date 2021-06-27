For the second year in a row, Johnson City canceled its traditional Pepsi-sponsored fireworks show for Independence Day, this year because of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic during the event’s planning phases.
There are still July 4 celebrations planned for the area, however, that should be safe if current recommended pandemic precautions are followed.
Here’s a list of nearby events for crowds to “ooh” and “aah” over.
Jonesborough
Starting July 3, Tennessee’s oldest town will host the 50th annual Jonesborough Days Festival, culminating with a fireworks display Sunday night.
A parade through downtown historic Jonesborough kicks the festival off at 10 a.m. Saturday, with crafts, food, music, storytelling and more following. A MoonPie eating contest will be held at 4 p.m. on the steps of the historic courthouse.
On July 4, a watermelon social starts at 2 p.m., and a townwide scavenger hunt continues throughout the day.
The fireworks, sponsored by Wolfe Development, will go off at 10 p.m.
Elizabethton
Elizabethton’s festivities will also start on Saturday with 4 p.m. opening ceremonies.
There will be a Little Miss Firecracker Pageant, a Patriotic Pup Parade, a patriotic non-motorized vehicle parade and the usual Saturday night outdoor concert from the Covered Bridge Jams. The evening’s musical performance is by Spank, an ’80s cover band.
Preregistration is required for the Miss Firecracker Pageant.
The Patriotic Pup Parade is a chance to dress your favorite canine up in red, white and blue attire, as long as the doggie clothing is cool enough for the summer day.
The vehicle parade is open to vehicles that do not have a motor. That means bicycles, tricycles, scooters, strollers, roller skates, roller blades and skateboards.
Admission is free, and Main Street Elizabethton will be providing free slices of watermelon as long as the crop lasts.
When it’s dark, around 9 p.m., a fireworks show will be shot from the Elk Avenue Bridge over Doe River.
Unicoi
After cancellation last year, the town of Unicoi’s Independence Day celebration, Freedom Fest, will return July 4 to the Unicoi Elementary School.
The Elizabethton band Powershift will open the event at 5:30 p.m., and the 1980s tribute band The Breakfast Club will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Food vendors will be on hand throughout the night’s events.
The Unicoi County Hospital Fireworks Spectacular will begin at 9:30 p.m., and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
Visitors may check the town’s website, unicoitn.net, for parking maps.
