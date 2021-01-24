At first glance, Samantha Lunsford might be perceived as a young vulnerable woman, but don’t let that wheelchair fool you.
The 27-year-old Blountville native earned her first-degree black belt in Isshinryu Karate in December, and she’s not afraid to use her skills if she needs to protect herself.
One might think that the standards to reach first-degree black belt level would include numerous accommodations for someone in a wheelchair, but for Lunsford, that’s not true.
Yes, there were some minor tweaks to the movements, called katas, for Lunsford, but not so much that it undermined the proper execution of the form.
“The biggest thing we had to modify was the kicks,” she said. But she learned a technique where she does a wheelie with her chair.
She started Isshinryu six years ago. Her family — parents and three siblings — were already in the sport when she went with them to a tournament. There, she sat in on a seminar about the fighting art and was hooked. But she wasn’t sure how she would be able to learn the discipline.
Lunsford was born with spina bifida and also has scoliosis of her spine. She has little use of her legs because of partial paralysis from her primary diagnosis. While she can’t perform the kicks in karate, Lunsford said if someone tries to grab her from the front or from behind, she knows how to protect herself — which often involves the attacker flipped onto the ground.
When she earned her first-degree black belt in December, Lunsford wrote this on her Facebook profile:
“Hey guys!!! To say that I was in shock to be promoted to Shodan (first degree black belt) tonight is a huge understatement...I had no idea it was even happening! I have no words except that I’m truly honored to hold this new rank. Several of the Sensei’s I have trained with describe this belt as the point when you realize how little you know and realize that you’ll never stop learning. The real hard work starts now. And I absolutely cannot wait. I am thankful to everyone that has helped with my training and supported me the whole way. There are way too many of y’all to tag. I love all you peeps!!!”
In another post, she said the person she was years ago would not believe the progress she’s made in the sport and her life.
“I’m still going to work hard to get to where I want to be, but I’m also going to appreciate the journey,” Lunsford said. “I got knocked down a lot this year. With that in mind, I think the most influential lesson that karate has taught me so far is how to fall and get back up. I just didn’t realize at the time that it was teaching me more than just falling outta my chair without getting hurt.”
Ron Honeycutt, who is the top Grandmaster at Honeycutt Karate School, said Lunsford’s family is one of the most committed families he’s seen and trained.
“She wanted to participate too, but I didn’t know what she could do,” he said. Lunsford set out to show him just exactly what she could do.
“She did her katas in her wheelchair, but obviously had issues with kicks,” he said. “It took her longer than most people but she met all requirements,” for a first-degree black belt.
Some of Lunsford’s training included getting dumped out of her wheelchair as if being attacked.
“When someone grabbed her from behind, she was able to do what was necessary. She can protect herself,” Honeycutt said. “Her hands are very strong where she uses the wheelchair so when she grabs ahold of you, you know somebody’s got ahold of you.”
Honeycutt said Lunsford’s persistence is what paid off for her.
Lunsford has also been on an international stage to demonstrate what she knows.
“She competed in Gatlinburg in the Hall of Fame tournament two years ago. There were people from all over the world. Well, she won first place in her kata competition,” Honeycutt said.
After her win, tournament officials asked Lunsford to do a demonstration of the katas in front of everyone who attended the competition.
“It was her persistence to stay with it,” that helped her succeed, Honeycutt said. “We don’t give black belts to kids. To me that’s like you can be a Navy Seal at six years old.”
Lunsford said that while she was shocked when Honeycutt presented her with her first-degree black belt, she was confident in her ability to perform.
And for anyone else out there who has a passion to learn anything, her advice is, “don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t.”