Editors note: Toni is updating some prior columns for readers. This one is based upon events that happened several years ago and has been updated to reflect 2023 Medicare rules.

Toni: I need your Medicare guidance because in December, I was rushed to the emergency room because of kidney failure caused from stage 4 prostate cancer which has spread to my pelvic bones. Because I was working full-time, in January I took a leave of absence with short-term disability for 60 days while receiving my cancer treatment which ended on Feb. 28. I was informed while in the hospital that I had qualified for long-term disability and would no longer be part of the company’s health plan since I was not a full-time employee. COBRA would begin immediately. I enrolled and paid for COBRA to continue with medical care where I am having cancer treatment. It took 6 weeks to get the paperwork to Social Security for Medicare Part B to begin May 1 which it has since I was not working full-time. Now my COBRA nightmare begins! Because I was not enrolled in Medicare Part B, COBRA is only paying 20% of my medical bills and I was billed the 80%, which has totaled over $40,000. Please help me solve this COBRA financial nightmare. Thanks, Toni. — Robert

