Childhood obesity often lasts into adulthood if it is not treated. It can result in other diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and orthopedic problems.

As a parent, you want the best possible health for your child. So does your pediatrician. When your child comes to see a pediatrician, for either a well visit or a sick one, we are always asking ourselves what we can do to keep your child healthy. An important step in understanding your child’s health is checking if they have excess weight. That’s because excess weight — overweight or obesity — can impact their overall health.

In fact, we call obesity a chronic disease because it can affect every part of the body. It can even interfere with the way we feel hunger and fullness and process energy.

Dr. Sandra Hassink is the medical director of the American Academy of Pediatrics Institute for Healthy Childhood Weight. Dr. Sarah Hampl is a professor of pediatrics at Children’s Mercy of Kansas City and the University of Missouri Kansas City School of Medicine.

