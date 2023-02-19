Column Logo

Hi Toni:

I met with you in late 2021 for a Toni Says personalized Medicare consultation. I have a quick question regarding travel outside the United States because I’m planning a trip to Greece next month. A friend recently gave me Medicare advice that now has me very confused. She told me that some Medicare Plans, such as Plan F, give foreign travel medical coverage but others such as Plan G, which was my choice, do not. Is that true? If so, do you have any recommendations for me as to how to get reasonable medical coverage for my trip? Thanks for any help you can give me.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.