There’s no doubt that Kingsport has a noticeable drug problem.
Whether you’ve been a part of it, or know someone who is, it’s gotten to the point where it affects almost everyone living here.
A former Kingsport Police Department police officer who would like to remain anonymous elaborated: “Every kind of call I responded to, whether it be a serious call where somebody was in danger or petty crime, a domestic disturbance call — in some way or another, most of the time ... it came back to drugs.”
Emily Walker, a recovering drug user currently serving time in the Hawkins County Jail, vocalized a similar observation saying, “Even if they’re not sent here for drugs — whether it’s theft or violating probation, they violated because of drug or were stealing something to buy drugs.”
According to TN.gov, “With 80% of crimes in Tennessee having some drug- related nexus…” And as stated by RehabNow.com, “In 2017, there were over 1,060 reported violent crimes (in Kingsport), and about 36% of these were related to drugs.”
With the second source being slightly outdated compared to the fast growing epidemic in Kingsport, it’s safe to say that drug-related crimes are growing closer and closer to the state average. Eighty percent is a scary number when you think about the fact that these drugs are making people violent.
Drugs have no preference; they go for anyone of any class, age, race, etc.
“The drug epidemic has no mercy,” said Walker. “It doesn’t discriminate and affects people in all walks of life. Your mom, your sister, valedictorians, people with master degrees, your local mailman…”
The former KPD police officer added, “I don’t think I could narrow it down to one demographic. We really dealt with people of all ages, people in good neighborhoods and people that were less fortunate.”
The drug problem in Kingsport has no longer become a taboo topic, because everyone experiences it in one way or another.
Walker commented that, “The jails are crowded … people come in here to serve their time and get out ready to get their next fix.” It’s only a select few that go into jail and come out with a different mindset.
“I only cared about drugs and how and when I could get them next,” Walker said.
She noted the regrets she’s had missing out so much on her life due to her drug addiction. “I’m 28 years old and I’ve yet to really do anything with my life. I wanna go to concerts and take my kid to amusement parks and be with my family.”
Drug users can change with the right support. Walker said her family rallied around her to help instead of enable. Since her incarceration, she’s found comfort in Christianity and is learning better coping skills.
Walker is currently waiting for release to go to a halfway house and continue recovery.
The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem. If you take anything away let it be this: Recovery is not linear and is a day-to-day battle. No matter who you are or where you come from, it can still affect you and you can still recover. If yourself or someone you love is struggling with addiction, reach out to local resources and be the firm foundation they need to rebuild their lives.