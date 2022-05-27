ABINGDON, Va. — Encompass Health has partnered with select Food City Pharmacy locations to host stroke awareness screenings over the next two weeks.
A stroke is a medical emergency that requires fast recognition and fast action. Time is of the essence to reduce damage to the brain, lessen disability, and save lives.
The BE FAST campaign promotes ways to easily recognize the signs/symptoms of a stroke and includes important reminders to act fast and dial 911 to have the patient transported to the hospital for immediate care.
Stroke awareness screenings will take place from 1- 5 p.m. at the following Food City Pharmacy locations.
• Thursday, May 26: Food City #629, 920 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City;
• Friday, May 27: Food City #898, 207 Woodland Dr. SW, Wise;
• Tuesday, May 31: Food City #603, 731 Hwy 11-W, Church Hill;
• Thursday, June 2: Food City #605, 1205 N. Eastman Rd, Kingsport;
• Friday, June 10: Food City #625, 110 N. Industrial Dr, Erwin;
Friday, June 10: Food City #657, 300 Clinchfield St., Kingsport.
Encompass Health will provide free blood pressure checks, risk factor information, and awareness materials.
Mark your calendar and make plans to attend one of these important health and wellness screenings.
Headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, K-VA-T Food Stores (Food City’s parent company) operates 138 retail supermarkets throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, north Georgia, and Alabama.
For more information, visit foodcity.com/community/events.