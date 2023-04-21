N2203P34006C

Plantar fasciitis is most common in middle-aged, active adults.

MANKATO, Minn. — Most runners will run into a case of plantar fasciitis occasionally, and this heel pain can range from slightly uncomfortable to utterly debilitating.

The plantar fascia is a band of tissue extending from the heel to the ball of the foot, and plantar fasciitis is caused by excessive stress, which brings on inflammation and, typically, heel pain.

