Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday.
The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.
Reflections Health Spa is owned and operated by Derek and Elizabeth Michael, a husband and wife duo with years of health and wellness experience between them, according to their website. Derek has been a practicing physician's assistant for 10 years and has experience in family medicine, orthopedic pain management and cosmetic treatment.
Elizabeth received her Medical Doctor degree from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and later completed her residency in anesthesiology at UT MEdical Center. She also has previous experience as the medical director of a medical spa.
Reflections Health Spa offers a variety of services and treatments to the tri-cities area. These services range from aesthetic injections, weight loss treatment, skin procedures, an IV bar and hormone replacement.
The aesthetic injectable services available include Botox, Dysport, Jeuveau, dermal fillers and sculptra. Weight loss treatment options are either phentermine or semaglutide. Skin procedures range from laser treatments, morpheus 8 microneedling, hyperhidrosis treatment, skin tightening, vaginal rejuvenation and dermal rejuvenation.
The IV Bar offers IV drips for hydration and rejuvenation. Their formulations are great for treating headaches, body aches, hangovers, cramps and post illness recovery, according to their website. Hormone replacement treatments offered include hormone replacement therapy for men and women and sermorelin therapy.