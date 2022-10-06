Reflections Aesthetics and IV Bar

Reflections Aesthetics and IV Bar opened it's second location in the Tri-cities area on Wednesday.

 By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

Reflections Aesthetic & IV Bar, a medical day spa located in Unicoi, opened its new Johnson City office at 101 Medtech Pkwy, Suite 406 on Wednesday.

The grand opening celebration was held from 4 p.m. to 7p.m., and several specialty deals on spa services were offered.

