An event is to celebrate International Yoga Day will combine Yoga in the Park with Jonesborough’s Main Street Brews & Tunes concert series.
This celebration will be held on June 26 at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center.
There is no cost to participate. All levels are welcome from beginners to advanced, and will be taught by Real Hot Yoga studio teachers. Participants should bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket.
Attendees are encouraged to stay after yoga for Brews & Tunes with music from Matt Sykes & Evan Rice from the Kindest People, beer from Red Silo Brewing Co., food from Island Vibe Grill and Sunset Slush food trucks and giveaways on the Plaza of the Storytelling Center until 7 p.m.
The giveaways include a free introduction month to Real Hot Yoga and a Real Hot Yoga mat.
Yoga in the Park and Brews & Tunes are sponsored by Real Hot Yoga. In the event of rain, yoga classes will be rescheduled.
The Yoga in the Park series takes place on Fridays and Sundays until Sept. 30.
The Friday sessions take place at 6 p.m. in Mill Spring Park, and the Sunday sessions take place at 4 p.m. at Jimmy Neil Smith Park. Each class lasts an hour and is taught by a variety of certified yoga instructors. These classes are weather permitting. There will be no class held on July 1, July 3 and Sept. 2.
Free advanced registration and more information can be found at Jonesborough.com/Yoga or by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010.