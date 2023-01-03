The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Cancer Center recently attained accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology APEx — Accreditation Program for Excellence. Pictured are the members of the team whose work was recognized by the national organization.
Cory R. Chapin, James H. Quilen VA Medical Center Public Affairs
APEx provides external validation that a radiation oncology facility is delivering high-quality patient care. The Quillen Cancer Center’s accreditation is effective until December 2025.
“Our Cancer Center is pleased to receive APEx accreditation from ASTRO, the largest radiation oncology society in the world,” said Deborah S. Eddy, associate director of Patient Care Services. “Our radiation oncology team was invested in evaluating our processes to meet ASTRO’s high standards for safety and quality. Achieving APEx accreditation shows our local community that we are dedicated to delivering consistently safe patient-centered cancer care.”
APEx, the fastest-growing radiation oncology practice accreditation program in the United States, is a voluntary, objective and rigorous multi-step process during which a radiation oncology practice is evaluated using consensus-based standards, according to a news release from Quillen VA Medical Center. The practice must demonstrate specific safety and quality processes and show adherence to patient-centered care by promoting effective communication, coordinated treatments and strong patient engagement.
“ASTRO commends James H. Quillen VA Medical Center’s Cancer Care Program for achieving APEx accreditation,” said Geraldine M. Jacobson, MD, MPH, MBA, FASTRO, chair of the ASTRO board of directors.
“By undergoing this comprehensive review, the facility demonstrated their strong commitment to delivering safe, high-quality radiation oncology services to their patients.”
APEx is the only radiation oncology accreditation program that includes a self-assessment, which allows practices to internally assess compliance with quality improvement standards.
The practice then proceeds to a facility review by an external surveyor team that includes a radiation oncologist and a medical physicist.
The program reflects the recommendations endorsed in the ASTRO publication “Safety is No Accident: A Framework for Quality Radiation Oncology and Care.” To date, more than 250 U.S. facilities have earned APEx accreditation. Learn more about APEx at www.astro.org/APEx.