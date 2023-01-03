VA radiation accred

The James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s Cancer Center recently attained accreditation from the American Society for Radiation Oncology APEx — Accreditation Program for Excellence. Pictured are the members of the team whose work was recognized by the national organization.

 Cory R. Chapin, James H. Quilen VA Medical Center Public Affairs

APEx provides external validation that a radiation oncology facility is delivering high-quality patient care. The Quillen Cancer Center’s accreditation is effective until December 2025.

