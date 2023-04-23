Column Logo

Toni: I am very concerned about a phone call I received from a representative with Medicare asking all types of personal questions and informing me that there was a new plastic Medicare card with a chip like a credit card. I told the caller what you said during your online Medicare webinar and for us to not give personal information over the phone. I’m concerned that I could have made a mistake and that I have missed out on the new Medicare card. Would you please advise what I should do or who I should call to see if Medicare is trying to contact me? Sometimes it is hard to know what’s the right thing to do when it involves Medicare. — Deidre from Houston

Deidre:

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you