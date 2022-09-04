Three years ago, Claudia de la Cuesta-Ransom — a certified health coach — was talking with some of her high school friends about issues they were having with their weight.
That conversation led to the creation of a group chat on the messaging app Whats App, where the discussion eventually moved to them asking de la Cuesta-Ransom about other issues they were having: trouble sleeping, hot flashes and bladder issues. De la Cuesta-Ransom, in turn, asked her husband — a gynecologist, menopause specialist and professor at the Quillen College of Medicine — for his advice.
“He told me, ‘You know, that sounds more like menopause,” de la Cuesta-Ransom said.
After talking about it more, de la Cuesta-Ransom decided she wanted to do more to help not just her friends, but others who may be dealing with similar issues.
“One day we went for a walk and I asked Mark, ‘Why don’t we write a book about menopause?’” de la Cuesta-Ransom said.
And that’s exactly what they did, publishing “El camino hacia la menopausia: Una guía para antes, durante y después de esta etapa de la vida” in December 2021 in de la Cuesta-Ransom’s home country of Columbia. In English, the book’s title translates to “The road to menopause: a guide for before, during and after this stage of life.”
De la Cuesta-Ransom said they authored the book because they want people to have the information to deal with menopause and changes to their body and help remove the stigma of menopause by explaining the changes to the body and offering insight into a healthy way to age.
“One of the things we’ve heard is it’s a very readable book, we’re told it’s interesting, it’s very readable, it’s very informative,” said Mark Ransom, de la Cuesta-Ransom’s husband and co-author. “It’s really not written for just menopause, but really the path to menopause — you don’t just sort of one day wake up in menopause and now you have whatever issues you may or may not have.
“These are things that have been a lifetime brewing, and it’s really meant to help prepare women,” he continued, later noting that the book could also be a valuable resource for men or others who won’t go through menopause themselves, but could benefit from better understanding what it’s like.
Mark Ransom said that while there are numerous books on menopause published in English, there’s not as many published on the subject in Spanish, which is why they elected to first publish the book in Spanish in Columbia.
Both de la Cuesta-Ransom and Mark Ransom said finally getting the book published was a gratifying moment. Mark Ransom said there aren’t words to describe the feeling when you see somebody reading your book or telling you how much they enjoy it.
“I think it was very gratifying,” Mark Ransom said. “Of course there is that sense of accomplishment in finishing, you know, something you’ve been working on for so long and seeing that it really is a product that you’re proud of.”
De la Cuesta-Ransom said the fact the book is able to help people is an incredible feeling.
“It’s going to be able to help women (have) a better notion of how to to deal with their physical, emotional and mental health,” she said.
The book, which is presently only available in Spanish, can be purchased online as an eBook on Barnes and Noble’s website. Physical copies can be purchased by messaging the Facebook page @MujeresTogether or by messaging (973) 476-1393.
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.