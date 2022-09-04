Mark Ransom and Claudia de la Cuesta-Ransom

Three years ago, Claudia de la Cuesta-Ransom — a certified health coach — was talking with some of her high school friends about issues they were having with their weight.

That conversation led to the creation of a group chat on the messaging app Whats App, where the discussion eventually moved to them asking de la Cuesta-Ransom about other issues they were having: trouble sleeping, hot flashes and bladder issues. De la Cuesta-Ransom, in turn, asked her husband — a gynecologist, menopause specialist and professor at the Quillen College of Medicine — for his advice.

Mark Ransom and Claudia de la Cuesta-Ransom

Claudia de la Cuesta-Ransom and Mark Ransom authored the Spanish-language book “El camino hacia la menopausia.”

