LIFE-HEALTH-CORE-DMT

A strong core also plays a role in posture and preventing injuries.

 Dreamstime/TNS

When you’re starting or recharging a running program, you may be tempted to focus only on leg strength. But there’s another major group of muscles that’s just as important to your overall strength, endurance and power — your core muscles.

These are the muscles around your pelvis, lower back, hips and stomach. They work together to provide stability and balance. To play sports and participate in most physical activities, a strong core is a necessity. A strong core also plays a role in posture and preventing injuries.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you