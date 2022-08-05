We all know that water is good for us and have probably heard at one point or another that we should be drinking more of it. Since it constitutes about 60% of the human body, water indeed has many crucial functions including regulating our body temperature, lubricating joints, eliminating waste from the body, preventing constipation, keeping skin healthy, and even regulating appetite.

While eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day is a commonly cited recommended intake, the actual amount of water we need depends on a variety of factors. Environment, temperature, body size, activity level and age all affect our fluid needs. Certain conditions also play a role in determining our water needs. For example, pregnancy and breastfeeding increase a woman’s fluid needs, while people with congestive heart failure may need to limit their fluid intake.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video