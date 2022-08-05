Since it constitutes about 60% of the human body, water has many crucial functions including regulating our body temperature, lubricating joints, eliminating waste from the body, preventing constipation, keeping skin healthy, and even regulating appetite.
We all know that water is good for us and have probably heard at one point or another that we should be drinking more of it. Since it constitutes about 60% of the human body, water indeed has many crucial functions including regulating our body temperature, lubricating joints, eliminating waste from the body, preventing constipation, keeping skin healthy, and even regulating appetite.
While eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day is a commonly cited recommended intake, the actual amount of water we need depends on a variety of factors. Environment, temperature, body size, activity level and age all affect our fluid needs. Certain conditions also play a role in determining our water needs. For example, pregnancy and breastfeeding increase a woman’s fluid needs, while people with congestive heart failure may need to limit their fluid intake.
For most people, increasing water intake can be a worthy goal, especially in blistering temperatures or times of increased physical exertion, but it may be more beneficial to focus on exchanging your favorite sugar-sweetened beverage for non-caloric beverages. The average adult in the United States consumes about 60 pounds of sugar per year, and 47% of that sugar intake comes from sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, lemonade, sweet tea, energy drinks and specialty coffees!
Try the following hacks to kick the sugary beverage habit and hydrate healthfully:
• Keep a reusable water bottle with you all the time — in the car, while shopping or at the beach.
• When out to eat, drink water or unsweetened tea with your meal instead of sweet tea, soda or alcohol. This will save money and can save hundreds of calories!
• Drink a big glass of water first thing in the morning and before meals.
• Seltzer water counts too! For a fizzy treat, drink carbonated water instead.
• Infuse your water with lemon slices, fruit or herbs for flavor.
• Add a splash of juice to your water for some flavor and vitamin C.
• Eat your water. Remember that we can hydrate through food as well. Snack on fruits and vegetables like cucumbers, watermelon, celery and strawberries to boost your water intake.
