East Tennessee State University’s Clemmer College is offering counseling and mental health support to students, faculty, staff and members of the community through the Department of Counseling and Human Services’ Community Counseling Clinic.
There is no cost to utilize these services.
“Our team has been hard at work to get the doors to the CCC back open following the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ve finally re-opened our doors last semester,” said Christy Oaks, director of the CCC. “Now, we are able to offer counseling services to community members who might not be able to access services otherwise. Having the opportunity to contribute to the health of the community this way has truly been a profound experience.”
The CCC is staffed by master’s level counselors-in-training that are supervised by faculty members with the Department of Counseling and Human Services. The clinic offers individual counseling for adults, adolescents and children, as well as couples counseling and family therapy. There are no limits on the number of counseling sessions that individuals and families may attend, however, counselors-in-training may rotate after one to three semesters, resulting in a client’s transfer to a new counselor.
“Over the course of the last few months, I have been able to witness the team effort it took to get the clinic reopened after being closed for over 2 years,” said Dakoda “Koda” Goodwin, graduate assistant with the CCC. “Having the clinic reopened allows our community to receive free counseling services and helps bridge the mental health gap that we see within the Tri-Cities region. Being able to work as the CCC’s graduate assistant has been a wonderful experience, and I have enjoyed getting to know our clients through the intake process and celebrate the brave endeavor they make as they schedule their first counseling appointment with the clinic.”
The CCC is located on ETSU’s main campus in Warf-Pickel Hall, room 327. Parking is available along John Robert Bell drive and David Collins way. Additional parking is available in lots 21A and 21B. Upon their first session, clients will receive a parking pass they may utilize for return visits.
To make an appointment with the CCC, call (423) 439-7679 and leave a message. Individuals are encouraged to note in the message any questions they may have about what services are available, their availability, and if it is permissible for the return caller to leave a message or speak with other individuals in the household regarding services. Otherwise, in accordance with patient confidentiality practices, the CCC will not leave a message. Alternatively, those interested in CCC services may email ccc@etsu.edu to make an appointment.