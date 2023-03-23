LIFE-HEALTH-HEART-DIET-DMT

A diet that’s high in fat, salt, sugar and cholesterol can lead to heart disease.

 Dreamstime/TNS

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., regardless of race or ethnicity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although you cannot change some risk factors, such as family history, sex or age, you can take some key steps to reduce your risk of heart disease. You can avoid heart problems in the future by adopting a healthy lifestyle today, including being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, getting good quality sleep, managing stress, and avoiding exposure to tobacco.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.


Latest Videos


Recommended for you