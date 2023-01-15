Build It Up Gardens

A participant in the 2022 Build It Up backyard gardening program shows off the fruits, or veggies, of his labor.

 Contributed

The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council has opened applications for the 2023 session of Build It Up, a free backyard gardening class open to individuals and families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.

The goal of Build It Up is to support the growth of a sustainable, community-based food system in the region. Participants are given everything they need to grow their own backyard gardening including seeds, plants, tools, tilling assistance if needed, organic fertilizer and other materials. The program also provides monthly educational workshops that cover organic gardening methods and topics. Topics covered include planning a new garden, when to start seeds and plant transplants, organic pest and disease control, soil health, fall gardening, and season extension techniques. For now workshops will continue to be held virtually, but the organization plans to hold in-person workshops as soon as it is safe to do so.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.