The Appalachian Resource Conservation & Development Council has opened applications for the 2023 session of Build It Up, a free backyard gardening class open to individuals and families in Washington, Carter and Unicoi counties.
The goal of Build It Up is to support the growth of a sustainable, community-based food system in the region. Participants are given everything they need to grow their own backyard gardening including seeds, plants, tools, tilling assistance if needed, organic fertilizer and other materials. The program also provides monthly educational workshops that cover organic gardening methods and topics. Topics covered include planning a new garden, when to start seeds and plant transplants, organic pest and disease control, soil health, fall gardening, and season extension techniques. For now workshops will continue to be held virtually, but the organization plans to hold in-person workshops as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Build It Up program is made possible by a grant from Grow Appalachia. The program serves between 40 and 50 families each year and is held from March through September.
There is a $15 application fee, but anyone can request a fee waiver for any reason. Build It Up focuses on organic and sustainable gardening methods.
Further details about the program, more information about the ARCD and Grow Appalachia and the application can be found at arcd.org/build-it-up/. The deadline to apply is Jan. 27, and selected applicants will be notified by the end of February.