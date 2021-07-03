Getting away during the day can be hard, especially when you need a break from the grind.
Nighttime fishing is quite popular in the area, and it’s a great way to escape both the heat of summer and the constant boat traffic.
“One of my favorite ways to fish is throwing nighttime spinner bait,” Rex Pendergrass of Watson’s Marine and Tackle said. “The first time you get a bite on nighttime spinnerbait, if you’ve never done it before, you’re going to think the same way I do.
“When a bass comes after one of these, you’re going to know you’ve got a bite.”
Pendergrass said that if you do know your local fishing hole that the nighttime spinnerbait would catch a quality bass if you can drag the bait through it.
“There’s really no end to the size, weight or color of the bait. Everything will work,” he said. “What I try to do is get one basic set of rules to go by with patterns and sizes and stick with it. If I’m fishing deeper waters, I’ll usually throw one that weighs about an ounce. If I’m in the shallow parts, I’ll throw a half-ounce.”
A good, long cast is key according to Pendergrass. This allows you to reel in slowly, or “slow roll.”
“One of the things that is consistent on all of these baits is the Colorado blade,” Pendergrass said. “What that blade does is put out a lot of ‘thump.’ It vibrates really hard and when you pull the bait slowly, the blade will be pulsing.
“That’s what draws the fish to the bait and that’s how they find it.”
Color can make a difference, too.
“On bright nights, I like to throw brighter colors, like red and white ones,” he said. “The thing to do is to get out there, get a few colors, set patterns, a few different weights and experiment with them. That’s part of the fun.”