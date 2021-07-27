Call it social distancing for songbirds.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is among a number of environmental groups calling on people to temporarily stop feeding birds in their neighborhoods if they spot dead birds.
The TWRA issued the recommendation in response to reports of bird deaths in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana.
The U.S. Geological Survey has also advised people to remove bird feeders and birdbaths from their backyards, avoid handling sick birds and keep pets away from birds.
Keeping Them Safe
The idea of removing bird feeders is to discourage possibly sick birds from congregating in close areas and passing their illness on to their feathered friends.
TWRA officials said the disease is causing eye swelling and crusty discharge from the eyes of birds and may also be associated with a neurological condition.
Reports from other states indicate birds that are showing signs of this condition are generally young. Many songbird varieties are being infected, as well as common grackles, European starlings, blue jays and American robins.
No Cases Reported In Tennessee
As of late July, there have been no confirmed cases of the disease reported in Tennessee. There are also no reports of the disease occurring in humans, poultry or livestock.
Even so, TWRA officials said in a statement last week they are “working closely with regional experts to further explore the cause and to determine if the disease is affecting birds in Tennessee.”
The agency said bird experts are working to determine the cause of the disease. Currently, they have found no signs of infection from known bird illnesses, such Salmonella, avian influenza, West Nile virus and Newcastle disease.
If a Tennessee resident does spot a dead bird, the TWRA recommends: “Cease feeding birds and cover bird baths until this wildlife mortality event subsides.” The agency also notes that natural food sources for birds “are not limited during the summer.”
Other Tips From The TWRA:
• Clean up excess bird feed that has spilled or was placed onto the ground;
• Wash bird feeders and birdbaths with a 10% bleach solution (one-part bleach mixed with nine parts water), rinse with water and allow to air dry. Do not replace them;
• Avoid handling birds unless necessary. If you do handle them wear disposable gloves;
• If picking up a dead bird, place an inverted plastic bag over your hand to avoid direct contact with the bird;
• Keep pets (particularly pet birds) away from sick or dead wild birds as a standard precaution;
• If you do find a recently deceased bird exhibiting crustiness or bulging eyes, “please use your discretion” to contact the TWRA at (615) 781-6500.