If the 2021 Brood X cicada birthing passed and you missed seeing any of the 17-year sleepers, it’s not hard to pinpoint where they have been.
Just because the cicadas aren’t visible — or audible — any longer, doesn’t mean their potential tens of thousands of eggs aren’t still here. Just look at trees throughout the region and there’s a tell-tale sign — dead leaves on the end of tree branches, according to Dr. Thomas Jones, a biological sciences professor at East Tennessee State University.
It’s called flagging. Female cicadas make tiny slits in the ends of tree branches, deposit their rice-shaped eggs there and then die.
The eggs begin to feed on the tree branch tip, which in turn dies and drops like a flag. Eventually, the newly hatched eggs drop to the ground if the branch tip falls.
The tiny cicadas burrow into the ground and feed on shallow roots of things like grass, and as they grow they dig deeper into the ground where they remain for 17 years until the next hatching season.
But if you thought your trees were dying, rest easy because it’s a temporary thing until cicada eggs make their way into the ground.
“That particular branch tip will die … they’re taking the energy away from the leaves and it does end up killing the branch tips,” Jones said.
He said damage to trees is minimal, especially since trees are subjected to all types of harsh weather.
“The tree is not dying. It’s just those brown tips. It’s not affecting the tree with any diseases. They have been living with cicadas for millions of years, so they can cope with it.”
Jones — probably like most biologists — gets a bit of excitement in his voice as he talks about the process. He said the cicada life cycle is an amazing part of nature.
“The fact that they remain underground in their juvenile stage for 17 years and then emerge en masse as adults is an amazing strategy and it seems to have evolved multiple times.”
The event is also a “bonanza” for all types of wildlife, as they will get their fill of cicadas.
“It’s a great year for wildlife, which in terms of their populations, having that pulse of energy is really good.
“We can be very confident that if I take really good care of myself and I’m still here in 2038 — and I’m looking forward to it — they will be back.”