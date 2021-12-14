More than 220 students from 14 Washington County Schools will participate in an annual two-day shoe-shopping excursion to Shoe Carnival, 3211 Peoples St., Johnson City.
The first group of students from Fall Branch and Sulphur Springs elementary schools were taken by bus early Tuesday to the shopping center, where they picked out new shoes and socks that were purchased by the Elks Lodge No. 825, the Junior League and the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands.
Members of the Elks Lodge, United Way staffers and Shoe Carnival employees joined school counselors and officials with the school system’s administrative staff and Coordinated Health Program to help students find the right pair of shoes.
Will Pippin, a member of of Elks Lodge No. 825, said the Christmas shopping excursion has become his club’s largest fundraising event.
Leslie Salling, president and CEO of the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, said the annual event provides shoes to students who are in need. Salling said one excited student told a member of her staff Tuesday that she had “just picked out the first pair of boots she has ever owned.”