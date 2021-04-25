When thinking about the arts, stained glass crafting is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. But for Richard and Bill Donoho, stained glass crafting is a family art affair.
The father-son duo teach a stained glass class at Washington College Academy. The pair teach students how to properly cut, grind, foil and solder glass. Richard Donoho said he taught himself how to craft with glass by reading and practicing when Bill Donoho was a child.
“Me and the library,” said Richard Donoho. “And a lot of mistakes along the way.”
After teaching himself the craft, Richard Donoho taught his son how to work stained glass and opened a shop out of his basement in 1972. Eventually, they outgrew the basement, and opened Artistry-in-Glass in Limestone. Since retiring from the Kingsport Fire Department, Bill Donoho does stained glass full time.
“I like the artistic part of it,” said Bill Donoho. “Being able to figure out how to make a new design in glass and just helping people make something that they’ll enjoy, whether it be a church or an individual.”
The pair began teaching stained glass at Washington College Academy when it became an arts and crafts school almost three years ago, but their connection to the school goes much further back. Richard Donoho graduated from Washington College Academy. Eventually, he began teaching at WCA while it was still operating as a high school.
“He left here and went to another job after a while, but he’s always been with the board and always been with the school as far as the alumni,” said Bill Donoho.
Bill would follow in his father’s footsteps and graduate high school from WCA as well.
“I grew up here on the campus,” said Bill Donoho.
Over the course of the Donohos’ six week stained glass class, students make a total of three projects. The first, and easiest, project is a glass star ornament. Students cut the pieces of the star out of glass before grinding the sharp edges off, foiling them and then soldering the pieces together.
“It’s kind of like fitting a jigsaw puzzle together, but you’re making the pieces,” said Bill Donoho.
After completing the star, students are given guidance on how to make two more complicated designs.
“If for some reason I have a student that does not make the three, I’ll make the time to where they finish their last project,” said Bill Donoho. “I won’t leave them hanging with half a project. I just couldn’t stand to do that.”
Bill Donoho said in the future, they hope to begin to offer an advanced level stained glass class for students who have completed their current class or who have prior experience working in the medium.
While stained glass might not be the most popular artistic medium, it’s one that the Donohos are passionate about, and they want to share that passion with their students.
“Try anything,” said Bill Donoho. “You don’t know what you can do until you try it, and just stay at it if you like it. That’s what we did.”
To sign up for the stained glass class or any of the other classes offered at WCA, visit wca1780.com or call (423) 257-5151. For more information about Artistry-in-Glass, visit their Facebook page or call (423) 257-5512.