Kids, it’s time to get crafty.
The Washington College Academy in Limestone will host a High School Arts Day on April 10, but today is the deadline to register.
High School Arts Day, the first of what WCA staff hope will become an annual event, will give high school sophomores and above the chance to amp up their art skills in one of six different areas: batik, alternative landscapes, copper for stained glass, capturing likeness in portrait drawing, mixed media and wheel throwing.
All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and classes will be capped at 10 students to allow for social distancing.
The cost to register for the event is $40, which includes all materials and lunch. Classes will start at 9 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. The deadline to register to attend is March 20.
For more information on High School Arts Day or to register, visit wca1780.com or call (423) 257-5151.