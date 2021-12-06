Join Historic Jonesborough for Santa’s Christmas Village Saturday, an event that includes pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, face painting, Santa Mart, horse-drawn carriage rides and multiple children’s crafting stations.
The fun begins at 11 a.m. and will continue to 3 p.m. throughout downtown Jonesborough.
The Chester Inn Museum will offer the chance to take a photo for holiday cards. The restored parlor room will be decorated in the style of a Victorian Christmas, featuring a tree trimmed with strung cranberries and popcorn, bright greens and fresh fruit, and stockings on the mantle. There will also be tour guides in Victorian costumes on hand to help create the perfect holiday setting.
Visitors will have the chance to use their own cameras or phones to take their own photos for free, or they can make a $3 donation to receive a digital copy of a photograph from their photographer. Each group will have a five-minute time slot to take their own pictures, and they will have the chance to pose for one photograph from our camera with the $3 donation. Due to limited space and time, the Chester Inn Museum asks that groups be limited to eight people or less.
The much-anticipated Jonesborough Lighted Christmas Parade will take place Saturday evening starting at 6. The parade will travel through the historic district from Boone Street to Main Street.
Each Saturday in December will offer a variety of events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with music, storytelling and visits with St. Nick at the Washington County Courthouse. Be sure to bring your letters to Santa and drop them off in the mailbox by Dec. 18 and receive a reply from the jolly old man himself. Free gift wrapping will also be offered on any purchases made in downtown Jonesborough during the Saturday events.
For more information on Santa’s Christmas Village or other Christmas in Olde Jonesborough events, please visit jbochristmas.com.