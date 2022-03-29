Local veterans of the Vietnam War were honored for their service at an event Tuesday at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
Officials from American Legion Kings Mountain Post 24 held a Vietnam Veterans Day ceremony that also paid tribute to the 58 military service members from Washington County who were killed in the war.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 to honor the 9 million men and women who served in the military during that period of time.
More than 2.7 million served in country, and 770,000 of those Vietnam War veterans are living today.
Records show 58,000 were killed and more than 304,000 U.S. service personnel were wounded in Vietnam, and 1,253 are still listed as missing in action.