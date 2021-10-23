Ken Vicchio had the classic understatement describing his success in local fishing tournaments.
“It’s been a pretty good year,” the 72-year-old Piney Flats resident said.
He won a prize package worth $49,000, which included a brand new Nitro D19 boat for winning a Cabela’s Big Bass Tour event at Douglas Lake on Oct. 8-10.
He caught an estimated 15-20 fish per day, but it was the first one he caught, a 5.36-pound bass, that ended up the winning entry. It was 0.04 pound heavier than the second-place fish caught by Shannon Raley and one of one four that weighed at least five pounds.
Vicchio, a retired ATF agent, knew it was a good-size fish after the first tug on the pole. He admitted there were anxious moments the final day of the tournament.
“I knew it was a nice fish when I started reeling it in,” he said. “It was a three-day event and I caught that fish in the first 10 minutes of the first day. It’s crazy for it to hold up. The first day I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s going to hold up.’ A few years ago, I caught a fish over six pounds at the same event and it wasn’t even near the top. The last day, it was nerve-racking.”
Two weeks later, he still is surprised with how it all turned out.
“I understand there were 700 participants over the three-day event,” he said. “To come out on top, there’s a lot of luck involved. I’m just overwhelmed, to be honest.”
It shouldn’t be a total shock, as he is an accomplished angler who has two wins and 17 top-10 finishes in 110 Major League Fishing events. Back in May, he won a Phoenix Bass Fishing League event on South Holston Lake, where he caught five fish weighing a combined 17.03 pounds. That victory paid him another $11,000.
A native of Michigan, Vicchio took up fishing as a young boy. He and his family moved to Tennessee with his job. It was an ideal place with a climate perfectly suited for his favorite pastime.
“I love the weather. Growing up in Michigan, the cold weather and snow from November to April — you look at the ground, it’s white with frozen lakes,” he said. “You can fish here year-round.”
Still, there were bigger fish to catch in Michigan, what he describes as “freezer fish” like northern walleye and salmon. Vicchio has even fished on the Great Lakes, enjoying his time on Lake Erie and Lake Huron.
However, there’s no desire for saltwater fishing, as Vicchio explained he easily gets seasick despite all his time on boats. It works out anyway. If he’s in the mood to catch larger fish, he goes after the stripers on Cherokee Lake or Boone Lake, where he lives.
However, it’s reeling in those bass that’s the greatest appeal.
“Bass fishing is what I love the most,” he said. “I guess some of the lakes around here have more smallmouth. But I like largemouth, smallmouth ... whatever will pull my string, I’m happy.”
With the leak at Boone Dam creating lower lake levels, he’s spent many hours at South Holston. Not counting the May tournament, however, his best success has come at the Douglas and Cherokee reservoirs.
The love of the outdoors is shared with his family. It includes son Brian, a longtime member of the Johnson City Police Department who has been a partner in tournaments with his father. There are also five grandsons, including K.C., a standout catcher on the Daniel Boone baseball team before losing his senior season in 2020 because of the COVID shutdown.
As for the grandfather, there’s no shutting him down. He’s still going strong in his 70s, enjoying his outdoor activities. If he’s not on the water, you can often find him hitting the links.
“Fishing and golf are my two retirement pastimes,” he said. “Without a doubt, hands down, my favorite golf course is Johnson City Country Club. I do a little hunting too, but fishing and golf are what I love to do.”