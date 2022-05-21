Warriors Path State Park has announced a number of upcoming special events and outdoor discovery opportunities.
• May 28 will be the next of “Hiking Adventures” series, which will include an 11-mile “rough and rocky” hike on the side of Holston Mountain, to discover rich woodlands and rare wildflowers.
• June 4 is National Trails Day, and the park will be celebrating with “Trails All Day!” Guided hikes and nature walks will be offered all day, from a sunrise hike at 6 a.m. to a night hike ending after 10 p.m.
• June 18 will be the annual Dragonfly Day — a chance to learn about these amazing insects by spending a day out in the field with two amazing dragonfly experts.
Also, the park will be starting its award-winning “Summer In The Park” activities in just a few weeks, right after Memorial Day weekend. Guided nature walks, evening campfire talks, Junior Ranger activities, and wildlife demonstrations are among the activities that will be offered. The schedule is different each week, and will be posted on the park’s website and Facebook page.
Details about park events can be fund at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path.