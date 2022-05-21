Johnson City, TN (37604)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.