W-I-N-N-E-R.
Teebro Paul is the Appalachian Regional Spelling Bee champion.
The University School eighth-grader won his school’s spelling bee, then advanced to the regional spelling bee, organized by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, where he won again.
“When I got the news I was really excited,” said Paul. “I was like, ‘Finally I got first instead of my sister. I did better than her.’ ”
Paul said he has been participating in spelling bees for a while, but a healthy competition with his sister is what drove him to get serious about winning.
“I’ve actually competed since fifth grade, and I’ve been three times runner-up against my sister,” said Paul. “So I was really competitive with her, and I wanted to get further than her and that’s how I was really determined to win this year.”
Paul will advance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, something he said makes him both nervous and excited.
“There’s such great spellers there and it’s hard to compete with them, but it’s a new experience, so always excited for that kind of stuff,” said Paul.
Neither the school spelling bee, nor the regional spelling bee were held in their usual style. University School held its school spelling bee via Zoom, while the regional spelling bee was set up as a 50-question online test. The Scripps National Spelling Bee will have three rounds of online tests, and then the highest scorers will advance to compete in Orlando, Florida, in the summer.
Paul’s father, Timir Paul, said he’s “So happy and proud” of his son’s spelling bee victory.
Advancing to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee is the latest addition to Teebro Paul’s long list of academic accomplishments.
Paul has competed in MathCounts, a nationwide middle school mathematics competition, at the state level for three consecutive years. He has also competed at the national level in MathCON, another national mathematics competition, for two consecutive years.
When not competing in academic competitions, Paul and his sister run their own YouTube channel, Education Lifeline, where they create educational videos that explain high school-level mathematical concepts.
Paul is also the co-founder of Global Revival Services, an organization through which he does volunteer projects, such as fundraising for the non-profit Kids Like Us and donating food and unused surgical towels to local homeless shelters.
Paul’s father said he’s looking forward to his participation in the national spelling bee: “We are really, really excited about it.”