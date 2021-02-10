Through an organizational merger, a pandemic, and a change in leadership, United Way of East Tennessee Highlands was able to raise $1,561,398, an increase of more than $300,000 compared to last year’s campaign of just over $1,260,000.
The merger
When 2020 started, United Way of Washington County began work on merging with United Way of Elizabethton, Carter and Johnson Counties. The merger was completed by June of 2020, creating United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. United Way officials say the merger allows the organization to reach more people in need than ever before, but COVID-19 also presented its own set of challenges.
“Our donors really stepped up when our communities needed it most. We couldn’t be more thankful to be a part of the immediate relief that has been needed in our community,” said Leslie Salling, president and chief executive officer of United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. “While this short-term relief has been a huge need in our community, we have kept our eyes on long-term solutions to cyclical problems. The new initiatives have the ability to be a heavy part of the long-term solution to the 48% of our households that struggle to make ends meet on a monthly basis.”
Unprecedented impact
Officials say the organization has been able to create unprecedented impact starting with a proposed increase for allocations to nonprofit agencies.
In 2020, the formation of an Emergency Relief Fund created immediate COVID-19 relief of $180,000, with an additional $50,000 that will be available in the first half of 2021, and $35,000 that will go towards future disaster relief needs. Additionally, through an anonymous donation, $105,000 is being invested in five communities — Washington County, Johnson City, Carter County, Elizabethton, and Johnson County — to create Financial Empowerment Centers, $85,000 to create a Social Innovation Fund, $52,500 to be invested into area school systems.This year’s campaign
The 2021 funding cycle began Feb. 1 and will be the 90th year of United Way funding in area communities.
About United Way of East Tennessee Highlands
United Way of East Tennessee Highlands supports over 200,000 residents in Washington, Carter, Johnson, and Southern Sullivan Counties. Its mission is to break the cycle of poverty by uniting people and resources to strengthen the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our community.