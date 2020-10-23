The United Way of East TN Highlands announced Friday that its board of directors has selected Leslie Salling to serve as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.
Salling has served as the regional United Way’s interim director since September when former president and CEO Kristan Spear returned to her career in banking.
Salling previously served as the United Way of East TN Highlands’ director of resource development, beginning in 2019.
Salling holds a master’s degree in public administration with a specialization in nonprofit management. She spent more than 10 years at work in the local nonprofit sector, serving as director of development for the ETSU Foundation and executive director at Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northeast Tennessee.
She also holds several certificates in fundraising from the Indiana Lilly School of Philanthropy.
According to a press release announcing her appointment, Salling learned the power of community while growing up in a military family. Living in different states and countries taught her at early age how to make a community her home as she has done over the past 10 years living in Northeast Tennessee with her husband and children.
Salling also serves as the co-chair for the Johnson City/Washington County Chamber’s leadership program.
Honors received during her career include the Johnson City/Washington County Chamber of Commerce Faith in the Future Award, the Northeast Tennessee Council on Children and Youth Child Advocacy Award and the Court Appointed Special Advocates Leadership Award.
United Way Board Chair Donna Depew said in the press release, “I am pleased that the board voted unanimously to appoint Leslie as our president and CEO. She has a very practical ability to get things done and a fair and thoughtful approach to management.
“Leslie’s non-profit experience and time with this agency has led to her expertise on issues relevant to the United Way. She will be a great spokesperson for the United Way because she has a strong sense of the many needs in our community and a heart to work alongside others to solve problems,” Depew said
Salling said in the release, “I’m humbled and honored to take this leadership position in our community,” Salling said. “I’m grateful to be part of an organization that has strong leadership in its board of directors, staff that have a passion for their work and a community that believes in our mission.
“At United Way, we are able to help respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild a community that helps every citizen not only survive, but thrive. Our community needs us now more than ever.”
Salling will lead several projects underway within the regional United Way, including this year’s fall fundraising drive for $1.5 million for local nonprofit programs, and the new United Way Financial Empowerment Center in Elizabethton that helps low-income working families and individuals gain stability through financial coaching and assistance with immediate needs.
The United Way of East Tennessee Highlands was established earlier this year through a merger of the United Way of Washington County and the United Way of Carter and Johnson counties.
For more information about the regional United Way and its programs contact the United Way office in Johnson City at 423-220-1229 or in Elizabethton at 423-543-6975.