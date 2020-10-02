ERWIN — Unicoi County Relay for Life volunteers filled downtown Erwin with hope Friday night in kicking off two days of fundraising for the American Cancer Society, honors for cancer survivors and memorials for those who lost the battle.
Modified to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Friday’s festivities included a drive-thru barbecue dinner held in lieu of the event’s usual survivors’ luncheon, live music on the outdoor stage at The Gathering Place and the county’s annual Bryon Wiggan Memorial Cruise-In For A Cure.
The Relay will continue Saturday evening with a honorary survivors’ motorcade followed by luminary parade along Main Avenue.
Cancer survivors and their families who wish to join the motorcade are encouraged to decorate their cars with purple ribbons and hope signs to meet at the Love Chapel Elementary School parking lot at 5:30 p.m. to receive a special gift before line up for the 5:55 p.m. start of motorcade.
Those who wish to honor a cancer survivor or memorialize a lost loved one may do so from the safety of their own vehicle in a “Paint the Town Purple” parade through downtown to follow the Survivors’ Motorcade.
Saturday night’s entertainment at The Gather Place park will feature the 700 South live on the park’s outdoor stage.
Luminary bags and Relay for Life merchandise will be available for purchase from 6-8 p.m.
All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society to help fund cancer research and patient services.
Because cancer patients and survivors are more susceptible to infections; those who plan to attend are asked to be sure and wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times.