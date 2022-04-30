The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the availability of grant dollars to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations and conservation groups with stream cleanup projects and planting projects during the 2023-23 fiscal year.
Five grants, at a maximum of $1,000 each, are available for each of TWRA’s four regional Aquatic Habitat Protection projects (a total of $5,000 per region). The funds will be obligated as grants, so the grantee must have a nonprofit tax number. The application deadline for this program is June 30, 2022.
The grant money could be used to buy supplies such as rakes, work gloves and garbage bags. Also, it could be used to pay disposal fees for solid waste and tire removal or to provide promotional items like project advertisement or T‑shirts and refreshments for volunteer support.
Grant proposals should include the applicant organization’s name, tax ID number, address, phone, and name of a contact person authorized to enter into contractual agreement on behalf of the organization. The proposal should also include the name of the stream, county or counties involved, and the project area and description.
Contact TWRA’s Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or by email at della.sawyers@tn.gov with any questions. For additional information, contact TWRA officer Rob Lindbomn in Morristown at (423) 587-7037 or Dennis.Lindbom@tn.gov.
Boat training seminars held
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, along with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators hosted a pair of training seminars recently at Stones River Hunter Education Center. Along with TWRA personnel, participants came from more than 10 states and included representatives from NASBLA.
Among the instructional sessions were the Boating Under the Influence Train the Trainer Course designed to provide officers with the comprehensive knowledge and technical skills necessary to reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents and fatalities and to foster a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water as well as train in-state officers in the future.
“Having our officers trained to deliver these gold standard training courses in-state is a huge part of our agency accreditation with NASBLA, said Capt. Matt Majors, TWRA boating investigator. “The safety and professionalism of our officers on patrol each day is our goal. These courses will help keep our waterways safe and improve the way we train our wildlife officers and managers in the future.”
TWRA also hosted the NASBLA Inland Boat Operator, Marine Patrol Fundamentals Train the Trainer Course. This course is a mixture of introductory and boat handling training for the single officer patrol vessel. This training will be delivered by TWRA instructors to all new cadets during their FTO training.