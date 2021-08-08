Grace Kellner of Jonesborough and Jaelyn Fleenor of Johnson City were recognized as State Level 1 (9th/10th grade) project winners at the Tennessee 4-H Roundup held at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Kellner won in the nutrition, health and fitness project competition and Fleenor for her photography project.
Both of these 4-H members received a specially crafted Horizon Award and $500 college scholarship. Both had to submit a portfolio and a showcase in their project area, as well as compete in an interview competition.