ERWIN — For the past six Halloweens, Erwin’s Evergreen Free Will Baptist Church has been one of the sweetest spots in town with a monstrously popular Trunk or Treat event known to pack in upwards of 1,200 costumed kids and adult volunteers.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic surging and no safe way to bring such a large crowd together, it took some creative thinking to come up with a way to avoid yet another in a long series of cancellations of kid-friendly events.
Evergreen’s Pastor Noah Taylor credits his wife Alexis for coming up with just the trick.
“Obviously, due to the ongoing pandemic, there was no way we could have this event in the way in which we normally do, so we decided to be creative and organize a way to bring the event to children,” he said.
“Essentially, we have people that are dressing up, decorating their cars and taking a customized bag which will include candy, prizes and activities to kids at home.”
“We’ll have whole variety bags of candy, finger spinners, stress balls, note pads, pumpkin carving kits and more candy than they should eat — all in one bag. Essentially it’s everything they would get if they went trick-or-treating and probably more than what they would get,” Taylor said.
But as in all good things, there are limits. The church can only deliver to 250 homes and all of them must be located in Unicoi County.
To be included, families must register at the church website or by phone. As of Friday evening, about 175 families with more than 600 children had already signed up.
Taylor said, “We want them (kids at home) to dress up too, so that it will be fun for everybody. It’s kind of a safe way to have trick or treat. And we still have some registrations.”
“Usually we do it on our property with blow ups. The past couple of years we’ve had 1,200-1,400 people. It’s such a good thing for the community and an opportunity for us to encourage them.
“I think a lot of people are discouraged right now. Kids are discouraged with so many things being cancelled. So we decided this is something special we can do for them.”
Church volunteers will be packing the goodies Wednesday evening and deliveries will be made between 5 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
The deadline to register and to schedule a delivery time is Sunday, Oct. 25, online at churchatevergreen.com/trunkortreat or by calling Debbie Williams at the church office at 423-743-9441.
Those who register online should watch for a return email to confirm their registration and call the church if they do not receive their confirmation.