The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians have partnered with area baseball teams to host Girl Scouts Baseball Nights throughout East Tennessee.
Current and former Girl Scouts, families, friends, supporters and the community are invited to attend to cheer on the home team — and celebrate local Girl Scouts.
The Girl Scout Baseball Nights include:
• Johnson City Doughboys — Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m.
• Kingsport Axmen — Saturday, July 17, at 7 p.m.
• Greeneville Flyboys — Thursday, July 22, at 7 p.m.
“Summer and baseball just go together,” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “Girl Scouts and community are just as synonymous, and we love having the opportunity to interact with community members and showcase how our young women are bettering the Tri-Cities region.”
Free cookies!
At each game, local Girl Scouts will be on-site with information about joining or supporting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. The top cookie entrepreneurs and Gold Award winners in attendance, as applicable, will be recognized at the game. Girl Scouts will also be handing out boxes of cookies to fans and attendees at the end of the game.
Discounted tickets are available to Girl Scout members and supporters, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. To purchase these tickets, contact your troop leader or call 800-474-1912. For details and updates, visit the Girl Scout Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GirlScoutCSA.
For more information about the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, visit girlscoutcsa.org.
From staff reports