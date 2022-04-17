The town of Jonesborough and the Tree and Townscape Board will celebrate Arbor Day with a tree planting and distribution event Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at the future Jonesborough School site, 720 N. Cherokee St. A River Birch will be planted to commemorate the event.
Attendees are asked to park along Thompson Meadow Lane, along the south side of the school site.
“Arbor Day gives us a chance to appreciate all that trees do for our communities,” said Matt Townsend, parks & recreation director for the town of Jonesborough. “The town is focused on preserving the trees in our community as well as planting new ones to be enjoyed by future generations.”
The town will also celebrate 18 years of Tree City USA status. A Tree City USA community achieves that designation by meeting four standards of sound urban forestry management: maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, spending at least $2 per capita on urban forestry and celebrating Arbor Day.