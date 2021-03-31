March 31, 1887: A black bear had been roaming the streets of Johnson City for several months, according to The Comet. “‘Jinnie,’ the black bear, that has afforded so much amusement for young and old in town, for the past six or seven months, was butchered Friday last, Lewis Greenlee, doing the shooting.”
March 31, 1914: The Nashville Banner, with a dateline of Johnson City, reported on improvements to Johnson City’s water supply. “The reservoir which was built here by Oliver & Hill, and which after suffered a cavein (sic), has been repaired and completed at an additional cost to the city of $6,000. Water has been turned into it, a volume of 3,400,000 gallons being its capacity. It is believed that the repair work has been successful and that it will hold its present volume of water without further trouble. The reservoir will be used for fire protection.”
There was not a newspaper published in Johnson City on March 31, 1914.
Six thousand dollars in 1914 is now worth about $157,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
March 31, 1916: With a dateline from Johnson City, the Daily Leaf-Chronicle reported, “The city (sic) Council of this city has authorized the Election Commissioners of the county to call an election to be held in Johnson City on April 29 for the purpose of voting on a bond issues of $37,500 for a court house building. The voters voted this among some time ago, but in a decision by Judge Haynes this election was held to be illegal because the voters voted at two elections held the same day and the ballots did not designate for what bond issue they were voting. It is believed that the bond issue for a court house will be voted by a large majority.”
Thirty-seven thousand, five hundred dollars in 1916 is now worth nearly $900,000. (Source: www.in2013dollars.com)
The Daily Leaf-Chronicle was a newspaper published in Clarksville, Tennessee. It is now published as The Leaf Chronicle.
There was no newspaper published in Johnson City on March 31, 1916.
March 31, 1919: The Shreveport Journal reported, with a dateline of Johnson City, on a death in Johnson City. “Cashier Knoble, 74, civil war (sic) veteran and credited with having captured President Jefferson Davis at the close of the war, is dead at the Mountain Branch soldier’s home (sic) here. Knoble was a native of Switzerland and enlisted at Cincinnati.”
The Shreveport Journal was a newspaper published in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The Mountain Branch Soldier’s Home referred to is now known as the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center.
March 31, 1926: An advertisement jointly placed in the Johnson City Staff-News by several Johnson City banks advised the public they would be closed for Good Friday, April 2.
March 31, 1933: The Knoxville Journal reported news with a dateline of Johnson City. “Free water spigots have been established in various points in Johnson City for the use of the needy and unemployed, it was learned today. A number of citizens have had their water supply cut off due to inability to pay water bills and these free spigots will furnish them with water.”
No newspapers were published in Johnson City during 1933.
March 31, 1933: The Nashville Banner reported news of a tragic death in Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, readers learned, “Sam P. Miller, Jr., twenty-year-old Jonesboro High School graduate, was dead today and two Johnson City men were under arrest following what Coroner A.E. McCorkle described as a liquor party.”
The story continued, “Miller died in a hospital after remaining unconscious twelve hours. The coroner said he believed the youth died of ‘either liquor poisoning, a blow on the head or perhaps both.’”
Tess Vance, café waiter, is under $1,000 bond on charges in connection with Miller’s death and John Crowe is charged with selling and possessing liquor.”
Finally, readers learned “Miller is a brother of Miss Catherine Miller, secretary to former Congressman O.B. Lovette.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1933.
Johnson City did not have a newspaper during 1933.
March 31, 1948: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of a tragic fire in downtown Johnson City. “An early morning fire originating in Burr Harrison’s photo studio, 210 East Main street (sic), gutted the studio and the entire second floor of the Miller-Griffin Building, damaged adjoining Cargille and Griffin buildings, and left four ground-floor stores — Carl H. King Company, Goldstein’s, Hollywood Shop and Southern Shoe Store — hard hit by smoke and water.”
March 31, 1954: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle teased readers about the following day, which would be April Fool’s. “Keep a wary eye out on Thursday.”
“You may hear some rather startling announcements. You may encounter strange substances in your food. You may even have some puzzling telephone calls.”
“Cheer up! It’s only for one day. And April Fool, thank goodness, comes but once in the space of a year.”
Finally, readers were cautioned, “So keep a wary eye out on Thursday.”
March 31, 1964: “Becky Lowe, 4, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lowe, Rt. 3, Jonesboro, was admitted to Memorial Hospital yesterday for treatment of a chest injury after the child fell on a coffee table at her home,” according to the Johnson City Press-Chronicle. The story also related, “Her condition today is listed as satisfactory.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1954.
March 31, 1971: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported that 11 citizens had qualified to run in the upcoming municipal election. “A total of 11 candidates have qualified for the city commission election May 11 and deadline is not until noon tomorrow.”
“Mrs. Marchha Brockwell, secretary of the Washington County Election Commission said this afternoon qualifying petitions have been received from Mayor Richard Machamer, James R. Hunter, Stanley Keebler, Joe Price, W. Stanley Yarbro, David Walker, Dr. B.A. Richardson, and Harry L. Crumley late yesterday and early today.”
The article also mentioned, “Kyle Chinouth, George Church, and Cloyd Little qualified earlier, making a total of 11.”
“Jack Monroe has qualified for the city board of education, joining Mrs. Nat Sizemore are the only two candidates qualified thus far for three seats which will expire. Both candidates are seeking reelection. Dr. Joe Talbert’s seat will also be up for election.”