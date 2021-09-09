Sept, 9, 1896: A hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune alerted readers, “J.C. Clouse, who has been at Yale for the last three years and who has been at his home in Unicoi County for the past two months on his summer vacation, left Tuesday to enter upon his new year’s work. He was accompanied by Joe Tilson, who has also been connected with that institution for several years.”
The Herald and Tribune was, and still is, a newspaper published in Jonesboro, as it was spelled on the masthead of the newspaper. The Comet was Johnson City’s newspaper, and it was published on a weekly basis.
Sept. 9, 1918: According to the Johnson City Daily Staff, “On account of a disabled engine a troop train and the Memphis special were delayed here about ten hours Thursday. The town was alive with drafted men from Pennsylvania. The ladies of the town tried to furnish every one something to eat.”
Sept. 9, 1921: A hundred years ago today, the Bristol Herald Courier informed readers, “T. H. Morris, coal operator of Johnson City, was a prominent visitor in the city Thursday.”
“Harold Wood, automobile dealer of Johnson City, is spending a few days in the city.”
The Bristol Herald Courier was, and still is, published in Bristol. We do not have access to any newspapers that were published in Johnson City in 1921.
Sept. 9, 1934: The Johnson City Press reported, “Many times in the past General Ben Allen appeared as prosecuting attorney in the Washington county (sic) circuit court, but tomorrow, for the first time since his election, he will sit as judge in hearing the criminal docket at Jonesboro. He was elected to the bench of the first judicial circuit court August 2.”
“Fifty cases are set for trial Monday and Tuesday. Forty-eight (indecipherable) are set for action by the grand jury on the same, and 15 grand jury subpoenas are issued for hearing Wednesday.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1934.
Sept. 9. 1946: Seventy-five years ago today, the Kingsport News gave readers information about the weather forecast. “The blue skies that gave Kingsport a fair Sunday will cloud up today and a little rain may fall, but the heat will remain, so says the weatherman.”
“Warm weather will continue in Virginia where the skies will be ‘partly cloudy,’ he predicts.”
“Sunday’s high temperature was 91 degrees. Saturday night’s low was 60 and at 10 p.m. Sunday, the weather gauge read 71.”
The Kingsport News is now published as the Kingsport Times-News. The Johnson City Press-Chronicle did not publish a newspaper on Mondays in 1946. September 9 of 1946 fell on a Monday.
Sept. 9, 1951: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle reported “Miss Betty Sue Clark, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Clark of route (sic) 3, (Johnson City), became the bride of Ralph Carroll Fulkerson, son of Mrs. C. M. Fulkerson of route (sic) 9 Jonesboro, and the late Mr Fulkerson, in a double ring ceremony performed on September 7 at the First Church of the Brethren.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1951.
Sept. 9, 1958: The Johnson City Press-Chronicle, with a byline from Bob Carpenter, reported information about a death. “The bizarre case of Orville (Rooster) Warren and Skeleton No. 2 exploded with dramatic fury yesterday as officers arrested a Johnson City man and prepared to seek a murder indictment against him.”
“Sheriff John C. Cloyd arrested Harold Rosenbaum Sunday evening. Rosenbaum, who has served jail terms for liquor violations dating over a period of several years, was taken to Jonesboro Jail and held without bond. He was placed in a basement cell, a floor below the quarters of Warren.”
“Atty. Gen. Lodge Evans, apparently eager for a courtroom showdown, said witnesses would be called before the newly empaneled grand jury today and that evidence would be presented in an effort to link Rosenbaum with the mystery.”
“’We’re ready for trial this term of court,’ Evans replied to questions.”
“The new attorney general declined to elaborate.”
“’We have witnesses who will remain anonymous until trial time,’ Evans said.”
“The arrest of Rosenbaum came after a week of intense investigation on the part of Cloyd and his deputies, along with Johnson City police officers B.G. Tunnel, L.J. Auer and John Senn. Also assisting were agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and D. C. Peterson, a special investigator for the Clinchfield Railroad.”
“Warren also has been charged with murder, but the new development may result in a change of charges.”
“The 60-year-old steel fabricator was arrested last June after a skeleton was unearthed beneath his former East Millard Street home.”
“Warren told officers the skeleton was that of ’Senator’ Ben Cash. He said Cash was murdered by drinking companions in 1946 and that he buried the body underneath his home to avoid publicity.”
“The steel fabricator figured in the news a few years ago when Skeleton No. 1 was uncovered beneath the floor of a local plant. This skeleton was identified as that of Mrs. Josie Minton Fair.”
“Warren served 17 months for illegally burying her body.”
“In both cases, Warren has insisted he was not guilty of murder.”
Jonesboro was spelled that way in 1958.
Sept. 9, 1971: Fifty years ago today, in a captioned photograph on the front page of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle, readers read information about cancer treatment in Johnson City. “A battle is being waged … it is a battle against a dread disease — cancer — and we hope eventually it will be won. Through the Cancer Clinic, which receives funds from the Washington County Cancer Society (a United Fund agency), patients can receive free medication, X-rays and radium and cobalt treatments. Dr. W. H Bennett, assisted by a student, Sheila Harris, and nurse Charlene Kyker, demonstrates the use of the cobalt unit at Memorial Hospital.”
The United Fund is now known as the United Way.
Sept. 9, 1996: Twenty-five years ago today, in an article with a dateline of Micaville, N.C., and the byline of Michael Joslin, the Johnson City Press reported, “Livestock has always been an important part of the mountain farm.”
“But today there are some mighty strange beasts roaming the lush pastures of the Toe River Valley in Western North Carolina. On one farm you can see a variety of species that would have baffled earlier generations.”
“Oscar and Nancy Clark have miniature horses, llamas, and miniature pot-bellied pigs as well as the conventional dogs, goat and chickens. A visit to their farm under the towering Black Mountain makes you realize times have changed. Exotic animals can be raised for fun on farms that in the past counted on every animal to pull its weight.”
Micaville, North Carolina is about 56 miles from Johnson City.