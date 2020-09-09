Sept. 9, 1873: The Bristol News reported on a recent meeting of representatives from various regional churches. “This ecclesiastical body composed of the representatives of the various Churches in East Tennessee and Va. of the denomination known as Disciples in Va., and as Christians elsewhere, met in the Church on Virginia Hill on Friday last and its sessions and its series of services continued until Monday evening.” Among those ministers present were A.M. Ferguson of Sullivan County, James C. Campbell of Johnson County, and a Mr. Maupin of Johnson City.
Sept. 9, 1891: Changes to the ETV&G depot were being made. By Sept. 9th, the ETV&G was filling in dirt around its side of the building, in preparation for building platforms for the loading of freight and passengers. The telegraph wires were only then being changed, so the depot was not fully operational until after that was completed.
Sept. 9, 1908: Johnson City Court Records reveal that James, whose last name was indecipherable, was fined $1 for spitting on the sidewalk. That $1 would be worth about $28 today. The records do not show whether the fine was paid.
Sept. 9, 1918: The Johnson City Daily Staff carried an advertisement in the form of a public service announcement. Readers were reminded by the Tennessee Eastern Electric Company to put safety first and to always look both ways before crossing a street.
Sept. 9, 1949: Hill-Summers Chevrolet at 71 Wilson Ave. advertised the “extra values” of owning a Chevrolet. Features included a curved panoramic windshield, center point steering and “certi-safe” hydraulic brakes. Today, the building houses Wild Wing Cafe adjacent to Founders Park.
Sept. 9, 1960: “Portrait in Black” with Lana Turner, Anthony Quinn, Sandra Dee and John Saxon was showing at the Sevier Theatre on Spring Street in downtown Johnson City.
Sept. 9, 1965: Press-Chronicle readers found a coupon for Free Big Shef at Burger Chef on the Kingsport-Bristol Boulevard (North Roan Street). The price was normally 39 cents. Today, that’s the equivalent of $3.21.
Sept. 9, 1973: Readers of the Johnson City Press-Chronicle learned of the recent sale of the Hannah-Dosser property, which fronted Tipton Street. The property was originally owned by Tom Goodwin and C.G. Hannah. The building, which was four stories, was approximately 50 by 120 feet and could be used for a business. “According to W.H. MacDonald, who has served as trustee since the 1940’s, the C.G. Hannah heirs bought the Goodwin interest from Hamilton Bank and the property has been owned by the Hannah heirs in the form of a trusteeship since 1940.” The article further explained, “The wholesale dry goods firm operated by Hannah-White was sold in 1972.”
Sept. 9, 1978: The Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital made changes in its charter to allow construction of the Medical Center Office Building. The following resolution was passed: “Be it resolved by the Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital, Inc. that after due consideration of the facts involved it is the opinion of the Board of Directors of Memorial Hospital, Inc., that a medical office building located in close proximity to the new hospital facilities if both advisable and useful for the proper operation of the hospital.”
Sept. 9, 1991: The Johnson City Press reported that Washington County Commissioner Martha Nan Meredith would be speaking at an upcoming meeting of the Washington County Federation of Republican Women.
Sept. 9, 2008: Hands On! Regional Museum would be receiving components for a temporary exhibit later in the week; during the delivery time, East Market Street, between Colonial Way and South Roan Street would be closed.
